Noida, May 2 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, who worked with an air ticket booking company in Gurugram, was found dead at his home here in a case of suspected suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased lived at Jalvayu Vihar in Sector 25, under Sector 20 police station limits, they said.

His body was found in a decomposing state at his residence on Monday, police said.

“The latch of the main door of the house was locked from inside. The door was opened by the neighbors. The deceased was unmarried who worked at an air ticket booking company in Gurugram,” a police spokesperson said.

“The father of the deceased works in the US and his mother was staying with him since October last year but had gone to her residence in Mumbai a week ago,” he said.

According to the police, the parents of the deceased said he lived in the US 10 years ago where he became addicted to drugs because of which he was eventually relocated to India but did not give up the habit.

Police said the deceased's residence was inspected by forensic officials and the body was sent for postmortem.

