Noida (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) The average air quality across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad was "very poor", that may cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure, according to data provided by a government agency on Tuesday.

Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 also remained in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The average 24-hour AQI at 4 pm on Tuesday was 374 in Ghaziabad, 347 in Noida, 348 in Greater Noida, 322 in Faridabad and 313 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.

On Monday it was 329 in Ghaziabad, 310 in Noida, 319 in Greater Noida, 173 in Faridabad and 298 in Gurgaon. On Sunday it was 251 in Ghaziabad, 238 in Noida, 224 in Greater Noida, 218 in Faridabad and 209 in Gurgaon.

The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app. PTI KIS

