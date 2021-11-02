New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) AirAsia India on Tuesday announced that passengers could carry additional 3 kgs or 5 kgs as cabin baggage if he or she pays a fixed charge of Rs 600 and Rs 1,000, respectively.

Till date, passengers were not allowed to carry additional cabin baggage on AirAsia India flights.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

AirAsia India, like many other domestic carriers, allows its passengers to carry a cabin bag of up to 7 kg weight for free.

Under the new service 'Carry On Xtra', a passenger would be able to carry a cabin bag of 10 kg weight if he or she pays a fee of Rs 600, the airlines said in its press release.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

If the passenger wants to carry a cabin bag of 12 kg weight, he or she will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000, it said.

"Carry On Xtra enables guests to carry important documents and other items along with them onboard, and save time and queueing for check-in baggage at the departing destination and at the baggage belt at the arriving destination," it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)