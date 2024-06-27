Port Blair, June 27 (PTI) AirAsia is planning to start operations from Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia this November, officials said on Thursday.

Currently, the Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair does not handle any international flights.

Tour operators anticipate that AirAsia's Port Blair-Kuala Lumpur route will be a game changer for tourism in both Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Southeast Asia. According to officials, local authorities have already waived landing charges for the Malaysia-based AirAsia at the airport, anticipating positive economic impacts.

Speaking to PTI, Civil Aviation secretary in Port Blair, Vishwendra, said, "I welcome AirAsia's decision to start Port Blair-Kuala Lumpur flight services and I hope that in future more international flights will operate from the island. We have decided to provide all kinds of support to make it happen."

Initially, AirAsia plans to operate thrice-weekly flights between Port Blair and Kuala Lumpur. Departures from Port Blair are scheduled around 11 am, arriving in Kuala Lumpur at 4:15 pm. Flights from Kuala Lumpur depart at 10:40 am and arrive in Port Blair at 10:25 pm, according to AirAsia's brochure.

With its hub in Kuala Lumpur, AirAsia is widely recognised as a leading global low-cost carrier, operating over 1,500 weekly flights across ASEAN countries, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and beyond.

M Vinod, president of the Andaman Association of Tour Operators (AATO), stressed the importance of stakeholder support for the sustainability and success of the new route. He urged local administrations to provide all necessary assistance to aviation companies to ensure seamless international operations.

Vinod said, "The proposed introduction of AirAsia flights between Port Blair and Kuala Lumpur is welcome news for the Islanders. This initiative has the potential to connect Port Blair with over 30 cities across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and beyond."

