New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) Airbus subsidiary UP42 has partnered with Indian startup HyperVerge to generate intelligence and insights using algorithms that detect changes on satellite images.

"The sheer volume of satellite imagery makes manual interpretation difficult or even impossible," UP42 CEO Sean Wiid said in a statement.

Algorithms like those developed by HyperVerge that automatically and accurately detect changes are of utmost importance for applications ranging from infrastructure monitoring to urban planning, Wiid stated.

UP42 is a geospatial developer platform and marketplace that is wholly owned by Airbus.

An Airbus statement said HyperVerge's automated algorithms will help detect small structural changes to homes and properties for local government tax assessment and code enforcement.

"They will also help monitor legal and unauthorised construction of roads, buildings and artificial islands in remote regions by federal or defence agencies, and keep GIS maps updated in rapidly growing urban areas," it stated.

The automated algorithms will detect these changes with a high degree of accuracy by comparing two images acquired on different dates, the statement added.

