Chandigarh, May 12 (PTI) A private aircraft used for training purposes met with an accident while taking off in Haryana's Bhiwani district on Thursday, resulting in minor injuries to two persons on board, police said.

There is a private training institute in Bhiwani and the aircraft was used for training purposes. As soon as the aircraft started to take off, it met with an accident, Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat said over the phone.

He said the incident occurred in the afternoon.

"The incident resulted in minor injuries to a trainee pilot and a trainer," the SP said.

The authorities concerned will investigate the cause behind the incident, he said.

