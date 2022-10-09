Coimbatore, Oct 9 (PTI) AITUC on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to adopt a resolution in the Assembly seeking withdrawal of the proposed amendment of 4 labour laws by the Centre as the union claims they were against labourers.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Miscreants Chop Off 108-Year-Old Woman’s Feet To Steal Her Silver Anklets in Jaipur.

The resolution was adopted at the 16th conference of the AITUC's district council here.

Also Read | Delhi Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns After Controversy Over Religious Conversion Event.

The council demanded the State government to also roll back the increased property tax and power tariff as the common man was already suffering from price rise of essential items and inflation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)