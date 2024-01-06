Barpeta (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) Chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal made strong allegations against the Congress party, claiming that it is responsible for creating D-Voters (Doubtful Voters) and NRC (National Register of Citizens) issues in Assam.

Addressing a program at Kadamtola in Assam's Barpeta district, Badruddin Ajmal asserted that the previous Congress government in Assam played a pivotal role in creating problems related to D-Voters and NRC.

Also Read | Gangster Ravi Kana's Alleged Girlfriend Kajal Jha's Rs 100 Crore Bungalow Sealed in South Delhi As Crackdown on Scrap Mafia Boss Intensifies.

He specifically pointed out that the Congress government built detention camps in the state.

"Who built the detention camp in Assam, the Congress government did this," Badruddin Ajmal said.

Also Read | Who is Kajal Jha? Know About Gangster Ravi Kana's Girlfriend Whose Rs 100 Crore South Delhi Bungalow Has Been Raided and Sealed by Police.

Badruddin Ajmal drew attention to the fact that earlier, during Prafulla Mahanta's government, approximately 1 lakh D-Voters were created.

He claimed that under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, the Congress government managed to create 5 lakh D voters within a year.

"The Congress government said that will do this, will give this, etc. Who built the detention camp, who created the D-Voter problem, and who created the NRC problem? The Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government did this," Ajmal said.

"Earlier, the Prafulla Mahanta-led government created 1 lakh D-Voter, but the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government created 5 lakh D-Voter within a year," the AIUDF chief said.

He further said that, despite this during election time Muslims go crazy to vote for Congress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)