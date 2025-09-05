Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar on Friday reaffirmed his respect for police officers after a viral video went viral showing him allegedly pressuring a woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in Solapur district, who was probing complaints of illegal soil excavation.

In a post on X, Pawar said his intention was never to interfere with police work but to ensure that the situation in Solapur "remained calm and did not escalate further."

"My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage and I value the rule of law above all," he wrote.

Pawar also assured strict action against illegal sand mining, adding, "I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law."

The remarks came after a viral video surfaced from Kurdu village in Madha tehsil of Solapur, where IPS officer Anjana Krishna had gone on August 21 to investigate complaints of illegal soil excavation for road construction.

A clash broke out between police and villagers, after which the Nationalist Congress Party workers intervened. One of them, Baba Jagtap, handed his phone to the woman IPS officer during the confrontation, connecting her to Pawar.

In the viral video, the IPS officer is heard telling Pawar, "Sir, can you do one thing and call me on my number directly?" To this, Pawar responds, "Just one minute, I will take action against you. I am talking to you, and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see me? You can take my number and WhatsApp call me. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya? (Are you that daring?)"

The video triggered sharp criticism from the Opposition. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused Pawar of threatening the officer and demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis provide her security.

"The Deputy CM of Maharashtra threatened her over the phone, telling her that the people involved in that work are from his party and she must protect them. The woman officer replied that she would not engage in any illegal activity. Consequently, Ajit Pawar warned not to mess with him. This is what Ajit Pawar said," Raut alleged.

Police have launched an investigation into the clash in Kurdu village, naming around 15 people in the FIR. (ANI)

