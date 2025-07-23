Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a significant development in the custodial death case of Madappuram temple guard Ajith Kumar in Sivaganga district, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered compensation for the victim's family. According to Maurice Kumar, the advocate representing the victim's family, the court had previously taken cognisance of the case and had awarded a compensation of Rs 40 lakhs. However, following opposition from the government, a division bench reduced the amount to Rs 25 lakhs.

Advocate Kumar stated that the government had earlier submitted to the court that they had already paid Rs 7.5 lakhs to the victim's family, but this was rejected by the court. The matter has now been listed for further hearing to determine the remaining compensation amount. Furthermore, the CBI has taken over the investigation into the custodial death case.

Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was detained for questioning in connection with a theft. He later died, allegedly, while in police custody.

The post-mortem report revealed 44 injuries on various parts of Kumar's body. As per the post-mortem report, the deceased Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

Amid a political row over the case, Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a protest on Sunday, demanding justice for Kumar.

Hitting back at TVK, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said that TVK president Vijay should understand basic politics, pointing out that the actor criticises both state and central investigations without consistency.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader Elangovan said, "We have handed it over to the CBI, and here police people were involved and they were arrested. So if the state police investigate, Vijay will say they are doing their investigation on their own, and if the CBI investigates, he will say why will the CBI investigate...he should know basic politics." (ANI)

