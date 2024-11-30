Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 30 (ANI): Amid the ongoing dispute surrounding the Ajmer Dargah and a lawsuit claiming a Shiva temple exists within Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Rajasthan Minister Jawahar Singh Bedham stated that the petition is now in court, and the state government will follow whatever decision the court makes.

While speaking to ANI, the Rajasthan Minister, Jawahar Singh Bedham said that Congress has always divided people by doing appeasement politics.

"Congress has always divided people by doing appeasement politics. Our aim is to preserve the cultural identity. The state moves on the path of development. The petition has gone to court. Whatever decision will be taken by the court the state government will follow it," he said.

Rajasthan Minister further addressed the issue of cow smuggling in the state, emphasising that strict actions are being taken to curb cow smuggling in the state.

"After our government came to power in Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had given strict instruction that any crime whether it is cow smuggling, paper leak mafia, or exploiting women and dalits would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken. Strict action has been taken against cow smugglers and such cases are almost going to be over. When anyone tries to break the law our police will take strict action. Strict action would be taken against any offenders," Bedham added.

This statement follows after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena, which claims that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a Shiva temple.

Earlier, BJP leader and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker, Vasudev Devnani urged not to "politicise" the issue of a suit claiming Shiva temple within Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Speaking to ANI, on Saturday, he stated that the matter remains in court, and the decision is pending.

He said, "This dispute is still in the court. The court has just issued notices. After that, the court will decide and whatever it says about the survey, everyone should follow it... I urge everyone not to politicise this matter... Many centres of faith have indeed been tampered with in the last 1100-1200 years. Let the court decide on those centres..."

Regarding recent claims about mosques across the country, the Ajmer Dargah chief said, "What did (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwat say in 2022? 'How long will you look for a shivling in every mosque'? The same was done inside Samhal. The consequences were that five innocent people lost their lives. Out of the five dead, two were the lone breadwinners." "How big is this setback (to their families)? They (authorities) do not have any remorse for it."

On Wednesday, a local court in Ajmer directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, according to the plaintiff's advocate. (ANI)

