Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 16 (ANI): Two 11-year-old artists from Agra performed qawwali at the Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif in Ajmer on the occasion of Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz's 812th Urs.

The young artists, Aamir Ali Taj and Sultan Ali Taj, were performing at Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif for the second time.

"We are from Agra. We will sing 'Kaun Duniya Humara Hai, Humara Kwaja...It feels very peaceful when we come to Gharib Nawaz Dargah Sharif. This is the second time we are performing here. We performed for the first time here as well. We are both eleven years old. We are feeling very happy to be here," Aamir Ali Taj said speaking to ANI.

"We will sing 'Kaun Duniya Humara Hai, Humara Kwaja'. We are feeling very happy to be here," Sultan Ali Taj said speaking to ANI.

Ajmer-e-Sharif is one of the most sanctified Sufi shrines in the country. Dargah Sharif or Ajmer-e-Sharif attracts people from across the globe, who come to pay homage to Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. He was known for his secular ideologies and noble teachings pertaining to peace. (ANI)

