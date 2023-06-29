Chandigarh, Jun 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) asked Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday to clarify his stand on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Senior SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of trying to "mislead" Punjabis on the most sensitive issue of a UCC, with its state unit calling for the implementation of a common code for all citizens only after taking the views of all religious leaders, states and sections of the society into consideration and the high-command "openly" declaring its support to the proposed step.

Also Read | TCS Bribes-for-Jobs Scandal: Six Employees Fired, Six Staffing Firms Banned, Says N Chandrasekaran.

The AAP on Wednesday extended its "in-principle" support to a UCC.

Describing it as "sheer hypocrisy and political expediency sans any morality", Cheema said, "It is clear that the AAP high-command has taken a decision to support the implementation of a UCC in the country without taking its Punjab unit, chief minister or even the Sikh community into confidence."

Also Read | India's first Police Drone Unit Launched: Chennai Gets Country's First Police Drone Unit For Aerial Surveillance Over Tamil Nadu Capital.

This shows the amount of respect the AAP high-command has for its chief minister in Punjab as well as for the religious entities in the state who were not consulted before the party extended its support to a UCC, the SAD leader said in a statement here.

"It seems that the AAP has surrendered the rights of minority communities as well as tribals to protect its top leaders who are embroiled in various cases. There can be no other explanation for the abject surrender of the party on this issue," Cheema said.

He also condemned AAP MP Sandeep Pathak for justifying the need of a UCC by claiming that there was a provision for the same in Article 44 of the Constitution and not taking into account the fact that the UCC was kept in the concurrent list and was part of the directive principles of state policy.

Asking the chief minister to clear the air immediately keeping in view the "double speak" of the AAP on the issue, Cheema said, "You have been propagating the Anand Marriage Act, but it too will be overridden by a UCC."

Moreover, the rights of various religions and tribal communities vis a vis inheritance, marriage and divorce laws will be affected, which will cause an upheaval in the society that is not in the interest of the country, he asserted.

The SAD said on Wednesday that the implementation of a UCC in the country would have an adverse impact on the minority and tribal communities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)