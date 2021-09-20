Allahabad, Sep 20 (PTI) Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All-India Akhara Parishad, was found dead here on Monday in his residence at Baghambari Math.

The All India Akhara Parishad is the largest organisation of saints in India.

Allahabad's City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the mahant was found hanging in his room. He gave no further details.

Several police and administrative officials have rushed to the Math after coming to know of his death and camping outside it. No one except the police is currently being allowed inside the Math. Giri was also the head of Niranjani Akahara.

