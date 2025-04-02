New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, the National General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, voiced his support for the Waqf Amendment Bill and expressed hope that it would be passed in Parliament on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Swami Jitendranand Saraswati said, "Every sadhu and saint across the country is filled with joy and hope as they anticipate the bill's passage. We are confident that this bill will be passed in Parliament."

"We fully support this bill and commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for bringing it forward," he said.

Syed Naseruddin Chishty, Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, also backed the bill and shared his positive outlook, expressing that the people have been eagerly awaiting this moment and that there is widespread hope that the bill will be a positive development for the community.

"People have been waiting for this for a long time. People are hopeful that a good bill will come... In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but I have come to know that the main objections raised by the opposition have been accepted by the government, so this will be a very good bill.. Now the Waqf money will reach the common and poor Muslims," he said.

Other NDA leaders have also expressed their support for the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, emphasising its positive impact and the benefits it will bring to the community, particularly in ensuring that Waqf funds are used effectively for the welfare of poor and common Muslims.

Rashtriya Lok Dal MP Rajkumar Sangwan said, "We are part of the NDA, and everyone has put forth their views in the JPC, and the bill will be introduced today. The government takes decisions in the interest of the people."

BJP leader NV Subhash said, "The BJP is very clear. Earlier in the manifesto, we clearly said that in the elections of 2024, the Waqf Bill would be tabled in Parliament after the BJP returns to power because there are so many gaps and shortfalls in the Bill. Certain sections of the Muslim community have been enjoying chunks of properties...which was controlled only by certain people...In order to have transparency and accountability for every person in this country, the BJP and the leadership of PM Modi wanted to have a very clear understanding that everyone should be developed, including Muslim minorities."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, is in the country's interest.

He further stated that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers.

"When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation..." Rijiju further added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and RLD President Jayant Chaudhary also showed support for the bill and said, "We are with NDA. We've issued a whip."

Union Minister George Kurian said that all communities supported the amendment bill, and only the big landlords opposed it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)