Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj got engaged in a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Sunday.

The engagement was graced by Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who extended his heartfelt congratulations.

Speaking at the occasion, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Politics and cricket are two very different fields. But when two people have similar thoughts and behaviours, the biggest thing is that both families are very happy. I congratulate both families."

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, who also attended the ceremony, blessed the couple, stating, "We have blessed them both ..."

SP leader Rajeev Rai, who was present at the event, took to X to extend wishes to the couple, posting, "Reached the auspicious occasion of engagement of younger sister and MP @PriyaSarojMP with the brilliant cricketer Rinku Singh in Lucknow and extended best wishes and blessings. May the couple always be happy."

Similarly, SP leader Puja Saroj congratulated the couple on X, writing, "Heartiest congratulations to socialist colleagues Priya Saroj ji and Rinku Singh ji for this new journey."

Indian batter Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj.held a grand engagement ceremony today, which has many political leaders and crickers.

Since the conclusion of the T20 World Cup, Rinku has become a regular in the format but has yet to earn a spot in the ODI format.

Rinku has featured in two ODIs for India and holds pretty impressive List-A numbers. The southpaw has garnered 1,899 runs in 52 innings, averaging 48.69 while striking at 94.8. His excellent numbers include one hundred and 17 half-centuries.

In 33 T201 matches and 24 innings, Rinku has scored 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 161.06, with three half-centuries. He's yet to smash his maiden T201 century. The 27-year-old made his T201 debut against Ireland in 2023.

Rinku has been one of the main players for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has played 59 matches in the T20 tournament and scored 1099 runs at a strike rate of 145.20. He slammed four half-centuries in the cash-rich tournament. (ANI)

