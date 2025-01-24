Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): Yamuna seems to be turning into a political battleground as after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's challenge to Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav came up with a counter-challenge asking CM Yogi to do 'Aachman' (intake of a sip of water before a yagya or puja) with Yamuna's water at UP's Mathura.

Yadav was retorting to UP CM after he dared Arvind Kejriwal to take a dip in Yamuna at Delhi like he did with his entire cabinet in Prayagraj.

"Those who challenge others should do 'Aachman' with Yamuna's water flowing through Mathura in their state," Yadav has said in a post on X without naming CM Yogi.

Addressing his first rally in the Kirari area for the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Adityanath has said, "...If as a Chief Minister, my ministers and I can take a dip in the Sangam in Prayagraj, then I want to ask the president of Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, can he go and take a bath in Yamuna with his ministers?..."

CM Yogi has also blamed Kejriwal for allegedly turning the holy Yamuna into a "dirty drain" and calling it a "sin"

Notably, Yamuna has become a significant political issue in Delhi over the years, mainly due to its severe pollution and the ongoing struggle to clean and conserve it.

Over the years, Kejriwal has also made several 'promise' to clean the Yamuna and restore rivers ecological balance.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also lashed out at Arvind Kejriwal over the polluted Yamuna River, saying the person who swore to clean it has only made the river more polluted.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Poonawalla said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath has challenged those people to take a dip who are intoxicated with power, Liquor mafia. We all saw how UP CM Yogi Adityanath along with his cabinet took a holy dip in Maha Kumbh. Can Arvind Kejriwal and his leaders do the same in the Yamuna river? The person who swore to clean the Yamuna River has made the river even more polluted."

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi. (ANI)

