Maharajganj, January 24: Two government school teachers in the district have been suspended, while two others have been issued notices for allegedly posting objectionable comments on religion and the government on social media, an official said on Friday. District Magistrate (DM) Anunay Jha directed Basic Education Officer (BSA) Pradeep Kumar Sharma to take action against the teachers. The BSA confirmed the suspensions and issued notices after comments made by the teachers drew the administration's attention. Uttar Pradesh: Constable 'Facilitates' Issuance of Passport for Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member, Suspended.

"Following an inquiry, it was found that Assistant Teacher Haredam Gautam of Composite School Nipaniya Bhagwanpur (Nichlaul) and Assistant Teacher Abdul Haq Khan of Composite School Shahpur (Nautanwa) had made objectionable comments on religion and the government. After the DM's confirmation, both were immediately suspended," Sharma said. '31 Slaps in 41 Seconds!': SHO Sudhakar Kashyap Slaps Man Repeatedly at Police Station in Jhansi; Suspended After Video Goes Viral.

Additionally, Assistant Teacher Harendra Gautam of Chakdah Lalpur, Nautanwa, and Assistant Teacher Devendra Nath of Composite School Bhainsahiya have been accused of making similar posts. They have been issued notices, and an investigation is ongoing, he added. "Based on the findings of the inquiry committee appointed by the DM, two teachers have been suspended, and further action is underway," Sharma said.

