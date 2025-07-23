New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission (EC) over the Special Summary Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, alleging that the poll body is acting contrary to its mandate. MP Yadav criticised the EC for focusing on deleting names from the voter list instead of enrolling new voters.

While talking to ANI, Yadav took a jab at EC and said, "The Election Commission's job is not to cut votes, but to add new voters...Today, that which is happening in Bihar will happen in UP tomorrow."

Earlier, on Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar by the Election Commission (EC) was proof that the "BJP has prepared something big to commit dishonesty on a large scale" in the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

He said, "To win every election, BJP devises a new strategy. Eight crore votes will be done and in one to one-and-half months, you will create a new voter list... In Uttar Pradesh, during the recent by-elections, the police stopped voters with guns. I say with certainty that in Kundarki, if you check the CCTV, you will find the police casting votes.

"In Ayodhya, these people lost, so it was necessary to defeat Milkipur."Yadav said, "The Lok Sabha elections were contested recently, and whatever more or less votes are there... There is a different way. But you are making a new voter list. This means BJP has prepared something big to commit dishonesty on a large scale".

The Samajwadi Party leader said, "I don't know what kind of machine these BJP people bring to the booths. It can make voter ID cards and Aadhaar cards. So they can make voter ID cards, aadhar cards, and now they are making a new voter list as well." (ANI)

