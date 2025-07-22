New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav emphasised the need for a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, and called for an open discussion in Parliament to address the incident.

He stressed the need for transparency and urged the Centre to clarify the circumstances surrounding the attack, particularly regarding any lapses in intelligence. The SP leader further stressed that the government and the Prime Minister should listen to the Opposition's concerns.

Also Read | Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigns: Opposition Raises Question Over Vice President's Sudden Move, Says 'There's Far More to It Than Meets the Eye'.

"The issue of Pahalgam terror attack is very important. All Opposition parties want there to be a discussion on it. The government should disclose what had happened and if it was an intelligence failure. The PM and the govt should hear the opposition and we will hear that the govt will have to say..," Yadav told reporters on Monday.

Earlier today, the Opposition reiterated its demand to discuss the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 813 From Goa With 140 Passengers on Board Makes Emergency Landing in Indore.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "We are asking for a discussion in the House in the presence of the Prime Minister. All INDIA alliance parties' MPs have adjournment motion notices to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack. If the government intends to hold a discussion, it needs to demonstrate it.

The Congress MP alleged that the Speaker did not allow the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to speak, which makes the discussion one-sided.

"The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and the Defence Minister spoke in the House, but they didn't allow the LoP to speak. This House has become one-sided. Let them start the discussion; we are ready," he said.

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ANI, "There should be a discussion on the Pahalgam terrorist attack... We demanded that the LoP should also be allowed to speak, but they did not allow it... The house will not function until there is a consensus, and the government should show a big heart and take the opposition along."

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)