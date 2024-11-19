Akola, Nov 19 (PTI) Election officials have registered a case against the woman principal of a school in Akola over alleged delay in handing over the room on its premises designated as a polling booth for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said.

Assistant Returning Officer of Akola West constituency P Z Bhosale on Tuesday said the school principal and an employee refused to open the room lock, forcing the poll staff to wait outside.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Fierce Electoral Contest Between Ruling Mahayuti Alliance and MVA As 288 Assembly Seats Gear Up for Polls Scheduled for November 20.

The case was registered for disobeying the orders of the Returning Officer under section 132 of the Representation of the People's Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)