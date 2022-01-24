New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) An apex body of alcoholic beverage industry on Monday hailed the Delhi government for its decision to reduce the number of dry days to three from 21 last year, saying the "anachronistic anomaly" has been removed.

Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Director-General Vinod Giri welcomed the step.

"This is indeed a very welcome step, befitting a modern city of international nature that Delhi is. Such high number of dry days in Delhi made little sense, especially as the neighbouring states have no such limitations. We applaud the Delhi government for rectifying this anachronistic anomaly.

"People of Delhi are mature, know how to enjoy their drink responsibly and reducing number of dry days will only make things easier for them without any adverse fallout on social behaviour," he told PTI.

The Delhi government under its new excise policy has reduced the number of dry days to just three from 21 last year, according to an official order issued on Monday.

The licensed liquor shops and opium vends will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the order issued by the Excise department of the Delhi government stated.

The restriction on sale of liquor on dry days will not apply to the service of alcohol to occupants in case of hotels having L-15 license, said the order.

Earlier, the dry days numbered 21 including on birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals.The business premises of a licensee will be kept closed on dry day.

The order said that apart from the above three dry days, the government may declare any other day in the year as 'Dry Day' from time to time.

The licensees will not be entitled to any compensation on account of any changes related to number of 'dry days'. All the licensees will exhibit the 'dry day' order at some conspicuous place of their licensed premises, it said.

According to Marketing head of a leading restaurant chain, "restaurants used to have three dry days earlier too but it's welcome step that it has been made the same case for liquor vends too".

