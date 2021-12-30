The holiday season is upon us with all the cheer and jolly. And while we bask in the last day of 2021, most people are sure to be focused on planning their adventures for 2022. As we begin with the countdown to New Year 2022, marking our calendars for the festivals to remember, there's one more important thing to do. Jotting down the Dry Days in 2022 is crucial to ensure one has utmost fun throughout the year! Whether it is making sure your weekend party and chill scenes do not run dry or just stocking up to unwind with your dear ones, knowing the Dry Days 2022, as well as Festival Calendar of 2022, is crucial. Now as you would already know, Dry Days are days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in bars, pubs and liquor shops as per Alcohol Laws in India. These days usually fall on religious events, festivals, national holidays and during elections. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

In addition to our annual list of New year 2022 planners, new cool-looking calendars and journals, you are investing in some quality drinks for those sudden weekend plans! Well, as you make your own plan for the coming year, here is a complete list of Dry Days 2022 that will help you make the most of the new year.

List of Dry Day Dates in 2022 in India

Dry Day Dates 2022 Why Is it a Dry Day If state-specific
14th January (Saturday) Makar Sankranti
26th January (Thursday) Republic Day
30th January (Monday) Martyrs’ Day 
19th February (Saturday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 
16th February (Wednesday) Guru Ravidas Jayanti Delhi
26th February (Saturday) Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 
1st March (Tuesday)  Maha Shivratri
18th March (Friday) Holi
10th April (Sunday) Ram Navami
14th April (Thursday) Ambedkar Jayanti & Mahavir Jayanti
15th April (Friday) Good Friday
1st May (Sunday) Maharashtra Day Maharashtra 
3rd May (Tuesday) Eid ul-Fitr
10th July (Sunday) Ashadi Ekadashi Maharashtra
13th July (Wednesday) Guru Purnima Maharashtra, Delhi
8th August (Monday) Muharram
15th August (Monday) Independence Day 
18th / 19th August (Thursday/Friday)) Janmashtami
31st August (Wednesday) Ganesh Chaturthi
9th September (Friday) Anant Chaturthi Maharashtra
2nd October (Sunday) Gandhi Jayanti
5th October (Wednesday) Dussehra
8th October (Saturday) Prohibition Week Maharashtra
9th October (Sunday) Eid-e-Milad & Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti
24th October (Monday)  Diwali
4th November (Friday) Karthik Ekadashi
8th November (Tuesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti
24th November (Thursday) Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Delhi, Punjab

We hope that this list comes in handy for all your 2022 plans. While the past two years have been taxing and challenging, we hope that 2022 is much more promising and hopeful for one and all. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

