The holiday season is upon us with all the cheer and jolly. And while we bask in the last day of 2021, most people are sure to be focused on planning their adventures for 2022. As we begin with the countdown to New Year 2022, marking our calendars for the festivals to remember, there's one more important thing to do. Jotting down the Dry Days in 2022 is crucial to ensure one has utmost fun throughout the year! Whether it is making sure your weekend party and chill scenes do not run dry or just stocking up to unwind with your dear ones, knowing the Dry Days 2022, as well as Festival Calendar of 2022, is crucial. Now as you would already know, Dry Days are days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited in bars, pubs and liquor shops as per Alcohol Laws in India. These days usually fall on religious events, festivals, national holidays and during elections. You can download the List of Dry Days 2022 in India With Festival & Event Dates in PDF format for free online.

In addition to our annual list of New year 2022 planners, new cool-looking calendars and journals, you are investing in some quality drinks for those sudden weekend plans! Well, as you make your own plan for the coming year, here is a complete list of Dry Days 2022 that will help you make the most of the new year.

List of Dry Day Dates in 2022 in India

Dry Day Dates 2022 Why Is it a Dry Day If state-specific 14th January (Saturday) Makar Sankranti 26th January (Thursday) Republic Day 30th January (Monday) Martyrs’ Day 19th February (Saturday) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 16th February (Wednesday) Guru Ravidas Jayanti Delhi 26th February (Saturday) Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti 1st March (Tuesday) Maha Shivratri 18th March (Friday) Holi 10th April (Sunday) Ram Navami 14th April (Thursday) Ambedkar Jayanti & Mahavir Jayanti 15th April (Friday) Good Friday 1st May (Sunday) Maharashtra Day Maharashtra 3rd May (Tuesday) Eid ul-Fitr 10th July (Sunday) Ashadi Ekadashi Maharashtra 13th July (Wednesday) Guru Purnima Maharashtra, Delhi 8th August (Monday) Muharram 15th August (Monday) Independence Day 18th / 19th August (Thursday/Friday)) Janmashtami 31st August (Wednesday) Ganesh Chaturthi 9th September (Friday) Anant Chaturthi Maharashtra 2nd October (Sunday) Gandhi Jayanti 5th October (Wednesday) Dussehra 8th October (Saturday) Prohibition Week Maharashtra 9th October (Sunday) Eid-e-Milad & Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti 24th October (Monday) Diwali 4th November (Friday) Karthik Ekadashi 8th November (Tuesday) Guru Nanak Jayanti 24th November (Thursday) Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day Delhi, Punjab

We hope that this list comes in handy for all your 2022 plans. While the past two years have been taxing and challenging, we hope that 2022 is much more promising and hopeful for one and all. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2022!

