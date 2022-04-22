Aligarh, Apr 22 (PTI) Police busted a gang of kidnappers on Friday arresting four women and two men and recovering seven children from their possession, a senior police officer said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters that a 17-day-old girl had been kidnapped from a private hospital in Gandhi Park Police Station area on Thursday.

He said that the parents of the girl were approached by a nurse working in the hospital who managed to persuade them that if they agree to vaccinate the girl and let them conduct some medical tests of her, they would be able to avail a certain government benefit scheme for her.

The parents fell for the bait and handed over the girl to the nurse.

When they realised their daughter was kidnapped, the parents approached the police.

A major search operation was launched immediately under which CCTV footage of localities adjoining the hospital were examined, Naithani said.

He said the police tracked down the nurse, Neha, and interrogated her through Thursday night.

The SSP said that by Friday morning seven children, including the 17-day-old girl, who were kidnapped during the past few weeks using the same modus operandi were recovered.

The six arrested people have been identified as Neha, Usha, Vimla, Renu, Brij, and Abhishek.

