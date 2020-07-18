New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav on Friday said that all the capitals of North-Eastern states will be connected by rail within 2023.

He said that the last stretch from Katra to Banihal will be completed by December 2022.

"All capitals of North-Eastern states will be connected by railway network by 2023. This is a significant railway project which has been in our focus from the last five years. The last stretch from Katra to Banihal will be completed by December 2022," Yadav said while interacting with media virtually. (ANI)

