Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 1 (ANI): The central government and the Chhattisgarh government have intensified the campaign to eradicate Naxalism. Under this, a target has been set to eradicate Naxalism by March 2026. Narayanpur Collector Pratishtha Mamgai said that a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing.

Pratishtha Mamgai said, "Under the government's policy, a survey was conducted for housing for all Naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites, and under this survey, all eligible beneficiaries have been approved for PM housing. Additionally, we strive to ensure that people can enrol in various courses offered at the Livelihood College based on their interests. Under this, 110 people are undergoing training. This training is being conducted in three to four disciplines. For instance, courses for taxi drivers, plumbers, and water distribution are ongoing, so our effort is to enable as many people as possible to take up a course of their interest and earn a livelihood through it."

"Whenever naxal victims and surrendered Naxalites come to us, we provide them aid to start a new livelihood and try to make them beneficiaries of all the government schemes. Through training, they will get new means of employment," she added.

In Chhattisgarh's new Naxal rehabilitation policy, arrangements are being made to secure the future of surrendered Naxalites. Under this initiative, dedicated Naxalites are being trained according to their proficiency in the Livelihood College, focusing on skill development and upgradation at the district level. After completing this training, they will also receive a monthly allowance of ten thousand rupees for a period of three years to support their employment or self-employment.

Former Naxalites are being given skill development training in special training camps run by the government through the Livelihood College at Narayanpur district headquarters. Surrendered Naxalites are moving on the path of becoming self-reliant and are raising their families. The surrendered Naxalites taking training in these camps seem satisfied with the present while expressing regret over their past.

At Narayanpur's Livelihood College, surrendered Naxalites are receiving technical education in sewing, embroidery, masonry, plumbing, driving, and computer skills.

Skill Development and Cooperation Minister Kedar Kashyap said that, looking to the future of the surrendered Naxalites of Bastar, they should be provided with self-employment opportunities, given their existing skills. "To develop them, they should be given training in whatever field they want to work in, so that they can get employment and also become self-employed. In this context, they are being given training in these fields as per the wish of the Chief Minister, Vishnu Dev," he said.

A surrendered Naxalite said, "I surrendered in January this year. I was told that I will be given training by the government. After surrendering, we went home for a month. We were called by the government, so we have come here. We have been receiving training for 3 months. When we were associated with the Naxalite organisation, we were Sangam members. We used to live in the village in fear of them. Then we were told about the government's plan, and we were asked to surrender. Then we surrendered. We are getting the benefit of the government's scheme. After learning, we will get sewing machines through which we will generate employment." (ANI)

