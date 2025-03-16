Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 16 (ANI): After Premchand Aggarwal's resignation, all eyes are on the possible Cabinet expansion in the BJP government in Uttarakhand. The sources in the BJP said that there would be a major overhaul in the Cabinet.

After the resignation of Uttarakhand Parliamentary and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal, the number of ministers has reduced to six in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. These ministers are Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Rekha Arya and Saurabh Bahuguna. Former cabinet minister Chandan Ramdas passed away last year. A total of five ministerial seats are now vacant in the state cabinet.

At present, five new ministers can be inducted into the CM Dhami's Cabinet. Apart from CM Dhami, eight ministers were sworn in in March 2022. Even at that time three posts of ministers were not filled. Now the total number of vacant posts has reached 5.

In Uttarakhand, with 70 assembly seats, a maximum of 12, including the CM, can be part of the cabinet.

Uttarakhand Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal submitted his resignation from the cabinet to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.While announcing his resignation to the media, Aggarwal got emotional. He said that he would keep contributing to the development of Uttarakhand.

"I always want my state to develop and keep moving forward. Whatever my contribution will be required, I will do that for this. I have decided to resign from my post," he told reporters.

In February of this year, Aggarwal's remarks in the State Assembly caused a political controversy, with various organisations and political parties demanding his resignation.

In a heated discussion with a Congress MLA, the Minister questioned whether Uttarakhand was only for the people of the Hills. After this remarks caused outrage, he extended his apology.

"It is embedded in our hearts. I had spoken about the whole of Uttarakhand. My statement was presented in the wrong way. I feel that due to this, the feelings of many people have been hurt. It is not in my nature to cause pain to anyone because of me. Therefore, whoever has been hurt knowingly or unknowingly, I express my heartfelt regret for that, and I apologise to them," he said in February. (ANI)

