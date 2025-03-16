New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated on Sunday that the Delhi Budget would be prepared based on the suggestions of the public.

She also said that the Budget would be prepared keeping in view the interest of Delhi and will lead to the prosperity of the national capital.

CM Gupta also stressed on the importance of the Budget to be presented by the BJP government in Delhi after 27 years.

"We have been trying to get people's opinion on the Budget of developed Delhi since day one. Today, we specially called the MLAs and listened to them, they sent us the suggestions they took from the public. Delhi's Budget will be prepared with these suggestions. Delhi's Budget is very important, after 27 years our government has been formed in Delhi with a lot of blessings. Our effort is to make the Budget in the interest of Delhi and for the prosperity of Delhi," CM Gupta told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, LG VK Saxena, CM Rekha Gupta and Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma reviewed the drainage situation near the Sunehari Pulla Depot.

Later speaking to reporters, CM Gupta spoke on the efforts of the Delhi government to tackle the issue of drainage situations and the subsequent problems like water-logging.

"Delhi was settled in an unplanned manner and there is no chamber in the drain, there is no proper outlet of the drain. All these things cannot be done just by sitting in air-conditioned rooms and by holding press conferences. We have been working as a team since morning to check the outlets of the drains to ensure that the people of Delhi do not have to face problems like waterlogging. Our aim is the welfare of the people."

The Budget session of the Delhi Assembly is set to take place from March 24 to 28 and the Budget will be presented on March 25.

"Hon'ble Members are informed that the Second Session (Budget Session) of Eighth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, 24th March, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. in the Assembly Hall, Old Secretariat, Delhi. Sittings of the Legislative Assembly have been tentatively fixed for 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 March, 2025. Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended," Legislative Assembly Secretariat, NCT stated.

The sittings of the Legislative Assembly shall commence at 11.00 am. daily and continue till it is adjourned for the day.

It further stated that on March 24, government business will be held, and on March 25, the Budget will be presented. On March 26, a general discussion will be held on the Budget, on March 27, consideration and passing of the Budget will be held and on March 28, private members' bill and resolutions. (ANI)

