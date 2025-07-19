Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Despite continued monsoon activity and widespread cloudy weather across Himachal Pradesh, all major dams in the state are operating within their safe operational levels, as of 3 PM today, according to the latest Daily Dam Status Report issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The pond levels in dams across the Satluj, Beas, Ravi, and Yamuna basins have been confirmed to be within permissible operational limits, ensuring no immediate flood risk from these reservoirs.

Also Read | Punjab: AAP’s Former Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Resigns as MLA, Says She is Quitting Politics.

Kol Dam recorded an inflow of 1,087 cumecs with no release, and a reservoir level at 638.84 meters, under cloudy conditions. Bhakra Dam, one of the largest in the region, was also stable at 512.07 meters.

Nathpa Dam received 833 cumecs inflow with outflow at 409.25 cumecs, operating just above its Full Reservoir Level (FRL).

Also Read | DK Shivakumar's Escort Vehicle Overturns in Mandya: Vehicle in Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Overturns on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, 5 Injured.

Karcham, another key dam on the Satluj, had 821 cumecs inflow, with water level slightly above its FRL at 1810.2 meters.

Chamera series (I, II, III) in the Ravi basin maintained stable levels, with Chamera-I releasing 365 cumecs.

Larji Barrage in the Beas basin recorded 472 cumecs inflow, nearly balanced with its outflow. Pong Dam, a critical flood-control reservoir, had an inflow of 779 cumecs, with a moderate release of 495 cumecs, and was operating at 423.67 meters.

Sainj and Parbati-II plants were shut down as a precaution or due to technical reasons. The Malana-II hydroelectric project, shut down since the August 1, 2024, flash flood, remains non-operational, with the dam gates open. The SDMA notes this in a continued cautionary advisory.

The SDMA confirmed that no dam is currently at a threatening water level, and no emergency discharges have been reported, offering a degree of reassurance to downstream settlements vulnerable to flooding during heavy rains.

The authority, however, reiterated that the weather remains partly cloudy to cloudy across dam sites, urging all project management units and district authorities to stay vigilant. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)