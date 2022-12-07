New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The All India Kisan Congress will hold a day-long protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on December 9 over demand of the long-pending issues of farmers including making minimum support price (MSP) a legal right, during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Making an announcement in this regard, Chairman of All India Kisan Congress and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that he has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding early resolution of the long-pending issues of farmers.

Khaira said the Central government has not taken any concrete step in the direction of fulfilling the promises made at the time of the withdrawal of three anti-farmer laws.

"Farmers have been demanding legal guarantee for MSP for all crops and that MSP should be guaranteed using the C2+50 per cent formula, based on the recommendation of Swaminathan Commission report. All India Kisan Congress demanded that the committee constituted by the Centre for this purpose should be dismissed, and a new committee should be constituted with due representation of farmers and farmer organisations," Khaira said.

He further demanded that the rate of interest on farmers' loans be reduced by at least 50 per cent and loans of farm labourers be completely written off.

Besides, he also demanded that the Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 should be withdrawn and said that in a letter written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on December 9, 2021, the Central government had given an assurance that the bill would be introduced in Parliament only after discussion with the Morcha but has now introduced the same bill in the Parliament without any discussion.

"All India Kisan Congress reiterated the demand for dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni, the main conspirator behind the murder of four famers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri, release of innocent farmers imprisoned in the case, withdrawal of fake cases registered against farmers in various states during the farmers' agitation and providing compensation to families of the martyred farmers," he added.

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on Wednesday and continue till December 29. (ANI)

