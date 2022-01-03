Jalna, Jan 3 (PTI) Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Monday inaugurated a sewage treatment plant and protection wall cumulatively costing Rs 60 crore in Jalna in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Miffed Over Affair With Minor Sister, Two Brothers Strangle 15-Year-Old Boy to Death in Bareilly.

Speaking at the function, which was also attended by state health minister Rajesh Tope, the Union minister said leaders, irrespective of political affiliations, in the district should strive to bring about development, and assured them of Central funds.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: 25-Year-Old Youth Hacked To Death By Six Men In Krishnagiri District; Accused Detained.

Tope said Rs 50 crore will be released by the state government for the renovation of the district sports complex here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)