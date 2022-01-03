Bareilly, January 3: In a horrific case of crime reported from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh, two brothers of a minor girl allegedly abducted and killed a 15-year-old boy with whom she had apparently had an affair. Later, the accused, one of them 17 years old, buried the victim’s body in a sugarcane field. West Bengal Shocker: 39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Durgapur, Murder Case Registered

The deceased teenager was identified as Fareeq Ahmad (15), a Class 9 student. On December 28, he went missing. Based on his elder brother’s complaint, the police lodged a case of abduction under IPC Section 363. On December 28, the missing teenager’s body was found in a sugarcane field, according to a report in The Times of India.

Police investigation led to the revelation that Fareeq was having an affair with a minor girl from his village. Two days before Fareeq went missing, the girl’s two brothers had confronted him. “During investigation, we found that both the brothers of the girl… abducted Fareeq and strangled him to death using a rope. They buried the body in a sugarcane field. We recovered the rope used for the murder and the spade used for burying the body,” ASP (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said. Kerala: 43-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Murder of Son in Thiruvananthapuram

Both accused have been taken into custody. IPC Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) were added to the FIR, the ASP stated.

