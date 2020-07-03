Leh (Ladakh) [India], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met soldiers who were injured during the violent face-off in Galwan Valley with Chinese troops and said neither has India bowed before anyone nor will it bend in the future.

The Prime Minister, who visited the soldiers in Ladakh's Limu, said the soldiers gave a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on India's territory.

"The braves who left us, they did not depart without reason, all of you gave a befitting reply. Your bravery, the blood you shed will inspire our youth and countrymen for generations," the Prime Minister said.

"I have come here to thank each one of you. I will take energy with me from here. India will become self-reliant. Neither we ever bowed nor will we bend. I am able to say this because of bravehearts like you. I bow to your mothers who have given birth to warriors like you," he said.

The situation at the India-China border remains tense after 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan valley on June 15-16 when Chinese troops attempted to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister made a surprise visit to Ladakh and was briefed by senior officers at Nimu amid tensions with China. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane.

He interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. Located at 11,000 feet,Nimu is located on tough terrains, surrounded by Zanskar range and on the banks of the Indus.

Taking an apparent dig at China, while addressing the soldiers at imu, the Prime Minister said the age of expansionism is over and added that the new age of development is here.

"From Leh, Ladakh to Siachen and Kargil...and Galwan's icy waters...every mountain, every peak is witness to the valour of Indian soldiers. Age of expansionism is over, this is the age of development. History is witness that expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to turn back," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that the people of Ladakh have rejected every attempt to create separatism in the region. (ANI)

