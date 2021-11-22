New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): An all-party meet has been called on November 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, informed the sources.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also attend the meet," sources said. (ANI)

