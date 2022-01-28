Kozhikode (Ker), Jan 28 (PTI) Police probing the case of missing girls from a government-run children's home here said on Friday that all of them have been found from various locations in Kerala and Karnataka.

Six girls had gone missing from the Children's Home in Vellimadukunnu here on Wednesday evening. Police had traced one girl to a hotel in Madiwala area of Bengaluru on Thursday. Another girl was tracked from Mysuru while boarding a bus to Kozhikode late on Thursday night.

Four others were traced to Edakkara near Nilambur in Malappuram district around Friday noon, police said.

All of them have been taken into custody, the police said.

Police sources said the four girls, said to have reached Palakkad by train from Karnataka on Friday morning, were intercepted by locals while they were proceeding to Nilambur by road.

Sources in Chevayur police, which is investigating the case, said further details like the reason behind their escape from their shelter and outside support would be known after a thorough investigation.

A police team had reached Bengaluru on Thursday night to trace the missing girls. However, the five girls had fled to different destinations with one to Mysuru and four to Palakkad.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights that had registered a case is also probing the incident. B Babitha, a member of the child rights commission, told the media that all aspects that led to the incident will be investigated.

