Bhopal, January 28: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old man has been held for allegedly sexually harassing a three-year-old girl at a society park in Piplani area of Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon.

The accused, identified as Ravikant Maurya (35) of Ayodhya Nagar, is a daily wage worker. The minor’s father, in his complaint to the police, stated that his daughter was sexually harassed by the accused when she was playing with neighbourhood kids in the society park. Rajasthan Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped And Gangraped By Two Men In Nagaur; 1 Accused Arrested

According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused began sexually harassing the minor girl after taking her on his lap. The girl’s family members and other local residents noticed him committing the heinous offence. Subsequently, the girl was rescued and the accused was nabbed and handed over to the police.

The police have booked the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

This comes after a five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a speech-impaired man in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Wednesday. The accused lives in the girl’s neighbourhood. A complaint was lodged against the accused by the family members of the minor girl after she narrated her ordeal to them. The accused was arrested by the police on Thursday.

