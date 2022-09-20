Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said people involved in narcotics trade will be booked under the stringent Public Safety Act.

The police chief was speaking at a meeting convened to review the security and crime scenario in Reasi district, an official spokesperson said.

“All involved in the narcotics trade will be booked under the PSA. It is our collective responsibility to protect our young generation from the menace,” Singh said.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh, the DGP inaugurated a ‘martyrs' memorial wall' and later chaired the meeting.

The spokesperson said the DGP reviewed the security and crime scenario of the district and sought reports from concerned jurisdictional officers who briefed him about various measures taken with regard to the security as also for crime control.

The DGP said Reasi district, which is also known for the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is a sensitive place and the officers need to be prompt and alert on all fronts particularly with regard to narco-terrorism and new trends of radicalisation.

Stressing on more contributions for the 'Nasha Mukht Abhiyan' launched by the central government, Singh directed the officers to take stringent action against people found involved in narcotics trade.

The DGP highlighted the importance of community policing, saying the cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the district.

Later, the DGP visited Gulabgarh where he besides addressing the jurisdictional officers and jawans, he interacted with the local populace.

He appreciated the officers and jawans, including special police officers, for maintaining an eye on nefarious elements who are hell-bent on fomenting trouble in far flung areas on the directions from across the border.

The DGP also assured that the grievances of people which pertain to the police department will be taken care of on priority.

