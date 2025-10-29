New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Ravinder Yadav said none of the three persons accused were at the crime scene at the time of the alleged acid attack on a DU student.

"As soon as we got to know there was an attack, we registered the case. During the probe, we found some inconsistencies. We found that the story was fabricated. The CCTV footage we reviewed showed that the accused person was not at the scene. Then, we found that the girl's father had a case registered against him of molestation and assault. To trap the complainant's husband, this was done," Special CP told ANI.

Jitender, who was earlier accused in the recent acid attack case near Laxmi Bai College in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, has stated that he was on duty at the time of the alleged attack.

"Around 7 pm, while I was on duty, I received a call from my wife that my name was being mentioned in this case. My wife said there was no need to worry, but to come directly to the police station after work. I don't know the other people the girl mentioned. I have nothing to do with them whatsoever. I was at work in Karol Bagh at the time of this (alleged) incident. The police have given me a clean chit," Jitender said.

His wife revealed that she had filed a complaint against Aqeel Khan, and in revenge, the father of the girl student plotted the acid attack to accuse her husband falsely.

"My husband is innocent, and that girl, her father, and her entire family conspired together and filed a false case... I had filed a complaint against Aqeel Khan at the Bhalswa police station. To escape that, he used his daughter to plot against my husband... My husband was on duty in Karol Bagh when the (alleged) attack occurred," she said.

Delhi Police have arrested the father of a woman who alleged an acid attack near Ashok Vihar, after the probe revealed inconsistencies in her statement and links to a separate harassment case filed by the main accused's wife, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Akil.

Police said that their initial investigation the accused revealed that it was not acid that had been thrown on the woman. Instead, the accused's daughter had taken toilet cleaner from their home and poured it on her hands herself, after which a false case of acid attack was registered. (ANI)

