Allahabad, Mar 1 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition seeking quashing of criminal proceedings against the admin of a WhatsApp group in which a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared.

The court was of the view that the petitioner was a 'group admin' and a 'co-extensive member of the group' on the instant messaging platform.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

Justice Mohammad Aslam dismissed the petition filed by Mohammad Imran Malik, who managed a WhatsApp group in which one of the members sent the morphed picture of the prime minister.

The petitioner's contention was that the morphed photo was not sent by him, instead it was shared by Najam Alam. Malik said he was only the group 'admin'.

Also Read | Mumbai Reports 100 COVID-19 Cases; No Addition to Death Toll for 6th Consecutive Day.

"No case against him was made out and the proceeding was liable to be quashed," argued his counsel.

The state government counsel opposed the plea, saying the liability of the person who sent the message and of the 'group admin' is co-extensive. It cannot be said that no offence under Section 66 (computer related offences) of the IT Act was made out against the petitioner, he argued.

The court, while dismissing the petition, observed, "From the perusal of the record, it appears that the applicant was a 'group admin' and he also a co-extensive member of the group. In view of the above, I do not find any cogent reason to interfere."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)