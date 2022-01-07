Lucknow, Jan 6 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday dismissed a plea seeking quashing of the recognition and symbols allotted to the BJP and the Congress.

A bench of Justice D K Upadhyay and Justice Saroj Yadav passed the order on a PIL moved by Sheshmani Nath Tripathi, who claimed to be a primary member of the Samajwadi Party.

Also Read | Chandigarh COVID-19 Restrictions: UT Administration Announces Night Curfew From 10 PM to 5 AM, Shuts Schools and Colleges; Check Details.

Passing the order, the court considered several Supreme Court verdicts and found that the petition was not maintainable for the petitioner had not arrayed the BJP and the Congress as opposite parties even though they are the affected parties. The court also did not find any public interest in instituting the PIL.

The petitioner had alleged that the Election Commission does not have any power to grant recognition and symbol to a political party.

Also Read | Munawar Faruqui, Stand-Up Comedian, Calls Off Hyderabad Show Due to COVID-19 Curbs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)