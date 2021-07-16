Allahabad, July 16 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application of nurse Niha Khan, who had allegedly thrown Covid vaccine-loaded syringes in a dustbin while working at an urban primary health centre in Aligarh.

In her application, Khan had claimed she was falsely framed by her co-workers to gain political benefit and because of personal rivalry.

On May 30, an FIR was registered after district health officials came to know about the alleged incident and a two-member inquiry committee was set up to look into the matter.

The committee found that Khan was guilty of vaccine wastage and "malpractice and indiscipline".

Vaccination in-charge Aarfeen Zehra was also booked for allegedly failing to inform the authorities despite coming to know of the incident.

It was alleged in the FIR that 29 vaccine-loaded syringes were found in the dustbin.

Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal and Additional Government Advocate AK Sand, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, opposed the plea on the ground that the incident wasn't just a mistake or negligence on the part of the accused as she actually threw the vaccine syringes in the dustbin.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi after hearing the parties concerned dismissed the bail application.

