Prayagraj (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgment in two cases linked to former MLA and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan.

Abdullah filed separate petitions in the high court concerning the two cases requesting it to set aside the entire criminal proceedings of the ongoing trials in Rampur's MP/MLA court.

The first case is related to Abdullah's alleged fake passport and the second case to his obtaining two PAN cards.

Justice Sameer Jain reserved his judgment on Tuesday after arguments from all sides were completed.

BJP MLA Akash Saxena had filed a case against Abdullah at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur on July 30, 2019, alleging fraud and violation of the Passport Act for allegedly obtaining the travel document using an incorrect date of birth.

The allegation is that the educational certificates and the information provided by Abdullah to the passport authorities differ.

According to the complaint, Abdullah was issued passport on January 10, 2018. The passport lists Abdullah's date of birth as September 30, 1990, whereas his educational certificates show it as January 1, 1993.

Regarding the dual PAN cards case, BJP leader Akash Saxena had filed an FIR against Abdullah and father Azam Khan at the Civil Lines police station in Rampur on December 6, 2019.

The case against Abdullah was registered under IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using forged documents), 468 (forgery for cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), and 420 (cheating).

Saxena alleged that Abdullah had furnished an incorrect PAN number in his election affidavit during the 2017 assembly elections. Saxena also accused Azam Khan of being a fraudster and a liar, claiming that the senior SP leader got two PAN cards made for his son through fraud to enable him to contest elections.

According to him, Abdullah allegedly concealed this fact in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. He showed one PAN number in the affidavit, but used another number in his income tax return documents.

