Prayagraj, Apr 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan seeking a stay on his conviction by a Moradabad court in a 2008 criminal case.

Justice Rajiv Gupta reserved the order after hearing the counsel for Abdullah Azam Khan and state government's counsel.

Also Read | COVID-19 Surge in India: Gurugram Administration Makes Face Masks Mandatory at Public Places Amid Spike in Cases.

During the hearing, the counsel for the applicant submitted that on the date of the incident the applicant was a juvenile, as such his conviction be stayed by this court.

A criminal case was registered in 2008 against Abdullah Azam Khan and his father and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan at Chhajlet police station in Moradabad under sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: 'Asked' Not To Contest, Former CM Jagadish Shettar Refuses To Give Into BJP Leadership.

It is alleged that they had blocked traffic after their vehicle was stopped by the police for checking in Moradabad.

The additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) on February 13, 2023 sentenced Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan to two years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each.

Later, they were granted bail after submitting the required surety.

Two days after the conviction and sentence, Abdullah Azam Khan, an SP MLA, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He represented the Suar assembly constituency of Rampur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)