Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court has sought an explanation from the North Central Railways for inconcenience caused to Justice Gautam Chaudhary during his train journey from New Delhi to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a letter issued by the Registrar Protocol, Justice Gautam Chaudhary of the Allahabad High Court was inconvenienced during his train journey on July 8 from New Delhi to Prayagraj and has requested an explanation from the Railway officials, GRP staff, and the Pantry Car manager.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Dalit Minor Boy Thrashed, Forced To Remove His Excreta Manually in Saifai, Case Registered.

The matter pertains to the journey of Justice Gautam Chaudhary of Allahabad HC while he was travelling along with his spouse on July 8, 2023, from New Delhi to Prayagraj from the Purushottam Express.

"The train was late by more than three hours. In spite of repeated intimations to the TTE, no GRP personnel were found in the coach to meet the requirements as desired by Justice Gautam Chaudhary. Further, no Pantry Car workers attended Justice Gautam Chaudhary for providing refreshments despite repeated calls. Moreover, when the call was made to the Pantry Car manager, the call was not picked up," it read.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh BJP Booth President Dinesh Singh Beaten to Death With Sticks by Bike-Borne Assailants in Amethi.

It further said that the incident caused great inconvenience and displeasure to the Justice of Allahabad High Court.

Furthermore, the Judge desired an explanation from the erring Railways officials, the GRP personnel and the Pantry Car Manager for causing the inconvenience due to their conduct and dereliction of duty.

The statement also said that the explanation should be sent to the High Court so that it can be placed before the judge for his perusal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)