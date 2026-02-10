Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the district court's order of FIR against former CO Anuj Chaudhary in the 2024 Sambhal mosque survey violence.

Earlier, in January, the CJM court in Sambhal ordered registration of an FIR against ASP Anuj Chaudhary, Inspector Anuj Tomar and several other police personnel over allegations that a youth was shot during the Sambhal violence.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Lottery Result of 10.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Soon after passing the order, CJM Vibhanshu Sudhir was transferred from Sambhal.

The violent clashes erupted during a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on November 19, 2024. The survey, ordered by the court and part of a legal process following a petition filed by senior advocate Vishnu Shanker Jain, sought to determine whether the mosque was originally a temple.

Also Read | 'Narender Surrendered?': INDIA Bloc MPs Protest Against India-US Trade Deal Framework Outside Parliament (See Pics).

Three people were killed, and nearly two dozen, including policemen and senior officials, were injured during the clashes. Police had to use tear gas and appeal to the stone pelters to control the situation.

In October last year, the Supreme Court granted bail to three accused persons, Mohammad Danish, Faizan and Nazir, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in the violence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)