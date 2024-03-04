Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4 (ANI): Weeks after the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination due to allegations of paper leak, the Allahabad High Court has refused to release a miscreant who has been accused of appearing for someone else in an examination saying that cheating in competitive examinations has become an epidemic.

Justice Manjurani Chauhan has given the order while rejecting the bail application of Roshan Singh.

Also Read | Google Reinstates Eight out of 10 Delisted Indian Apps Back on Play Store After They Comply With New Policy: Reports.

Refusing to grant bail to the accused, Roshan Singh, the Court said that cheating has led to a bad impact on society, the education system and those students who are deserving.

The state government has been directed to take strict action against such criminals to maintain the integrity of competitive examinations and maintain the faith of eligible candidates in the examination system.

Also Read | Pro-Pakistan Slogans: Karnataka BJP Legislators' Delegation Urges DGP To Release FSL Report.

The Court described the incident as an unfortunate situation for the State when responsible agencies have failed to effectively crack down on fraud. "They have failed to catch the fraudsters," the Court observed.

The Court has ordered to send a copy of the order to the Principal Secretary of Law and Justice for placing it before the Law Minister.

Earlier last year following the incident, Poonam Gupta, the Principal of Arya Kanya Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda lodged an FIR in Kotwali Nagar police station.

On June 26, 2023, the re-examination of Village Development Officer Recruitment 2018 was going on when a call was received from the Lucknow Control Room that one of the candidates set to take the examination, Ranjan Gupta's biometric attendance was suspicious.

When the investigation was done, the accused Roshan Singh, was found to be taking the test impersonating Ranjan Gupta. He was arrested on June 29 last year.

Singh said that he had been framed in the incident. He has argued that since no arrest has been made on the spot and the co-accused has been granted bail in the incident, he should also be released on bail. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)