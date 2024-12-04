Itanagar, Dec 4 (PTI) Domestic carrier Alliance Air started a direct flight between Guwahati and Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro on Wednesday, an official said.

The 18-seater flight took off from Guwahati at 12.55 pm and landed in Ziro at 2 pm, it said.

Lower Subansiri's Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP and Additional DC Heemani Mena were among the officials present at the Ziro airport to welcome the maiden flight.

The DC said he was receiving numerous queries regarding the flight from government officials and the common people.

The flight service will not only do well but in the future, there might actually be a need for increasing the frequency, he said.

The Alliance Air will operate two flights per week on the route -- on Mondays and Wednesdays.

