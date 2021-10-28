Chandigarh, Oct 28 (PTI) Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the farm laws was postponed on Thursday.

The meeting between both leaders could not take place as Shah was to leave for Gujarat, said a source close to the former Punjab CM.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

Singh was supposed to meet the Union home minister to discuss possible solutions to the ongoing farmers' stir against the Centre's three farm laws.

The former CM on Wednesday had said he will be meeting Shah along with some agricultural experts.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"Tomorrow, I am going to meet Home Minister Shah and 25-30 people will go with me," Singh had said while addressing the media here.

Singh had said he had met the Union home minister thrice in the past on farmers' issues.

Singh, who had faced an unceremonious exit from the state government, had said any seat arrangement that he might make with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to the resolution of the farmers' issue in their interest.

Singh had earlier also met Shah in Delhi and had discussed the prolonged farmers' stir with him while urging him to resolve the crisis urgently with the repeal of the three farm laws.

A large number of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and UP, have been camping at the Delhi borders since November 26 last year, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)