Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Chhari Mubarak, the saffron-robed holy mace of Lord Shiva, was Thursday taken to the ancient Sharika Bhawani Temple here for special prayers as part of the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Chhari Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji led by Mahant Deependra Giri was taken to Sharika Bhawani Temple on Hari Parbat to pay obeisance to the goddess, popularly known as 'Tripursundari', on the occasion of 'Shravan Shukla Paksha Pratipada' as per age-old traditions, said Giri, the custodian of the mace.

Also Read | Bihar: Crude Bomb Lobbed Inside Regent Cinema Hall in Patna, No Casualty.

He said a sizable number of sadhus and devotees participated in the 'pujan' that lasted for more than 90 minutes.

Amongst the mystics, goddess Sharika Bhawani is believed to be 'Isht Devi' (presiding deity) of Srinagar city who manifested herself in a figure of 'Shila' (holy rock) at Hari Parbat.

Also Read | Nuh Violence: Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum Writes to CJI DY Chandrachud Seeking Action Against Hate Speech.

'Chhari Sthapana' ceremony will be performed on Saturday at Shri Amareshwar Temple Akhara building in Budshah Chowk area of the city here and the traditional 'Chhari Pujan' will be performed on the occasion of 'Nag Panchami' on August 21.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)