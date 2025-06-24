Jammu, Jun 24 (PTI) Ahead of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, Inspector General of Police of Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, on Tuesday chaired a security review meeting here and directed officers to maintain a high level of alertness to the evolving security dynamics in the region.

The meeting was held at the Zonal Police Headquarters and attended by senior police officers, including all range deputy inspector generals of police, district senior superintendents of police, SSP special operations and training, all superintendents and deputy superintendents of police (operations), a police spokesperson said.

He said the meeting was convened to assess counter-terrorism efforts, capacity building, and strategic direction for the zone.

A comprehensive district-wise security assessment was conducted, during which the IGP reviewed the law and order situation and operational performance of each district, the spokesperson said.

The meeting also featured a detailed review of counter-terrorism efforts undertaken across Jammu Zone, the spokesperson said, adding the officers were directed to maintain high levels of alertness and responsiveness to evolving security dynamics within their respective jurisdictions.

Key highlights included recent encounters, seizures, and actionable intelligence-based operations, he said.

The IGP stressed the need for a continued offensive posture against terror elements and enhanced synergy with the Army and central armed forces.

He also emphasised aspects like training and skill enhancement of personnel, placing importance on regular field training and survival skills, the spokesperson said.

The officers were also urged to institutionalise lessons learnt and incorporate best practices into ongoing training modules, especially for counter-insurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) units and operational teams.

In a performance-focused move, quarterly operational targets were assigned to all deputy superintendents of police (Operations), the spokesperson said, adding these targets are aimed at fostering accountability, mission focus, and outcome-driven execution at the operational level.

The officers were advised to maintain close monitoring and ensure timely progress reviews.

The meeting concluded with a shared roadmap to refine leadership roles, strengthen operational readiness, and enhance the effectiveness of intelligence-led and community-oriented policing across the Jammu Zone, the spokesperson said.

